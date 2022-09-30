The Centennial boys and girls cross country teams both placed first among 20 schools in the Osseo Invitational on Thursday, held at Elm Creek Park Reserve in Maple Grove.
The Cougar girls had four of the top 12 runners and won by a wide margin.
The top five girls teams among 17 were the Cougars with 59 points, Monticello 137, Osseo 163, Northwest Nighthawks 170 and Robbinsdale Armstrong 170.
The top five boys teams among 20 were Centennial with 85, Belle Plaine 98, Blaine 127, Osseo 129 and Heritage Christian 160.
The Centennial girls were led by sophomore Kylie Nelson, third into the chute with a personal best 19:41. Cougar eighth-grader Abby Wood was 10th in 20:12, junior Julia Zalewski 11th in 20:19, junior Abby Wood 12th in 20:28, and freshman Anna Swanson 23rd in 21:12.
“The girls' tendency to pack run allows us to swallow up other schools as they pass their opponents as a group,” commented Eric Hotakainen, assistant coach.
The Cougar boys were led by senior Eli Berg, placing seventh in 16:54. They also had senior Charlie Bolkcom placing 11th in 17:10, sophomore Alex Persing 20th in 17:26, senior Evan Pouliot 21st in 17:31, and senior captain Matt Washburn 26th in 17:34.
Berg, Persing, Pouliot, and Washburn ran personal best times and Bolkcom a season best.
Individual champions were Caitlyn Osanai of Robinsdale Armstrong in 19:06 and Emmett Gerres of Belle Plaine in 15:38.
