The Centennial boys team was not at its best in the state meet on Saturday. Coming off a section championship to qualify, the Cougars placed last among 16 teams in Class 3A at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Senior co-captains led the Cougars as Eli Berg was 56th in 16:37 and Charlie Bolkcom 80th in 16:52. Following were sophomore Alex Persing, 97th in 17:02; senior Evan Pouliot, 121st in 17:19; senior Kavan Johnson, 141st in 17:42; junior Jacob Podratz, 149th in 18:00; and senior co-captain Matt Washburn, 153rd in 18:10; among 160 runners.
