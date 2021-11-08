The Centennial boys placed 14th of 16 teams, while the girls placed 15th, in the state Class 3A cross country meet on Saturday at St. Olaf College.
Jonathan Pattie, senior, placed 43rd in 16:30 to lead the Cougar boys. It was Pattie’s third state meet. He placed 73rd as a sophomore and 135th as a freshman.
The Cougars also had junior Charles Bolkcom in 67th (16:49), senior P.J. Marshall 108th (17:15), junior Mike Washburn 142nd (17:48) and senior Aiden Sherer 146th (17:55) among 160 runners.
For the girls, junior Emma Magnuson placed 87th (20:10), freshman Kylie Nelson 100th (20:19), seventh-grader Abby Smith 101st (20:19), senior Lauren Swanson 116th (20:35) and sophomore Julia Zalewski 123rd (20:43) among 160 runners.
The Cougar boys placed first and the girls second in Section 7AAA to qualify.
Team champions were the Wayzata boys and Edina girls. Individual champions were Minnetonka’s Nick Gilles (15:22) and St. Michael-Albertville’s Ali Weimer (17:42).
