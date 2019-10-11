The Centennial Cougar girls placed fourth in the Northwest Suburban Conference cross country meet on a wet, chilly Thursday afternoon at Elk River Golf Course.
All-conference runners for the Cougars were sophomore Gracie Stoks, who placed 10th (20:32); freshman Emma Magnuson in 16th (20:56); and sophomore Tatum Leibke in 22nd (21:13).
Also in the Cougar top five were Julia Zalewski in 35th (21:41) and Abby Wood in 36th (21:41), both eighth-graders.
Stoks has made all-conference all four years she’s run. She was champion in eighth grade, sixth in seventh grade and 18th in ninth grade.
Andover was team champions, and individual winner was Lex Davis of Osseo in 19:27.
Team scoring — (1) Andover 61 (2) Maple Grove 87 (3) Osseo 100 (4) Centennial 119 (5) Robbinsdale Armstrong 167 (6) Champlin Park 170 (7) Spring Lake Park 195 (8) Anoka 210 (9) Blaine 214 (10) Elk River 238 (11) Rogers 241 (12) Totino-Grace 302 (13) Coon Rapids 363 (14) Park Center 410
