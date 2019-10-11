The Centennial Cougar girls were runners-up in the Northwest Suburban Conference cross country meet on a wet, chilly Thursday afternoon at Elk River Golf Course.
Maple Grove won by a wide margin with 29 points. Centennial was best of the rest among 14 teams with 83.
All-conference runners for the Cougars were sophomore Gracie Stoks, who placed 10th (20:32); freshman Emma Magnuson in 16th (20:56); and sophomore Tatum Leibke in 22nd (21:13).
Also in the Cougar top five were Julia Zalewski in 35th (21:41) and Abby Wood in 36th (21:41), both eighth-graders.
Individual winner was Lex Davis of Osseo in 19:27.
Team scoring — (1) Maple Grove 29 (2) Centennial 83 (3) Robbinsdale Armstrong 90 (4) Champlin Park 100 (5) Osseo 134 (8) Anoka 160 (7) Blaine 180 (8) Rofers 197 (9) Andover 262 (10) Coon Rapids 286 (11) Elk River 286 (12) Spring Lake Park 291 (13) Park Center 433 (14) Totino-Grace 457
