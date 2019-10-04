The Centennial girls placed second among 12 teams at the Thundering Royal Elk Invitational on Thursday at Prairie Park in Otsego.
East Ridge won with 39, followed by Centennial with 89, Providence Academy 123, Mahtomedi 139 and Irondale 154 in the top five. East Ridge’s Halle Mestery was individual winner in 18:54.
The Cougars had Gracie Stoks in ninth place (20:09), Abby Wood 11th (20:15), Emma Magnuson 19th (20:33), Tatum Leibke 24th (20:56), and Julia Zaliewski 26th (21:00) for the five counting scores.
Right behind were Elizabeth Lofstad 28th (21:11) and Lauren Swanson 29th (21:11) among 109 runners.
The meet is co-hosted by Zimmerman, Rogers and Elk River.
