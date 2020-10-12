The Centennial girls placed seventh and the boys 10th in the 14-school Northwest Suburban Conference cross country meet on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Bassett Creek Park in Crystal.
“We were flat that day,” coach Neil Kruse assessed.
In the girls race, freshman Abby Wood placed 18th and made all-conference. Julia Zalewski placed 33rd, Emma Magnuson 36th, Tatum Leibke 42nd, and Kylie Nelson 43rd among 102 runners. Andover was team champion, led by individual champion Claire Beckman (19:04).
In the boys race, junior Jonathan Pattie placed sixth in 16:48 and repeated as all-conference. The Cougars top five also had sophomore Eli Berg in 54th place, Peter Marshall in 62nd, Aiden Sherer in 64th and Jacob Podratz in 73rd among 110 runners. Robbinsdale Armstrong was team champion, and Andover junior Cameron Heppner was individual champion in 16:23.
The Cougars will run at Section 5AA on Thursday in Anoka High School, the boys going at 11 a.m. and the girls at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.