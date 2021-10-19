Cross country: Centennial boys are NWSC champions

Showing exceptional depth, the Centennial boys cross country team captured the Northwest Suburban Conference championship in a close meet Wednesday at Elk River Golf Club.
Led by Jonathan Pattie in fourth place and Charlie Bolkcom in 10th, Centennial scored 74 points, edging second-place Andover (80) with Maple Grove third (91) among 14 teams.
This was Centennial’s first conference crown since 2013. It was their second meet win in seven outings this year; they also won a Cambridge-Isanti invitational.
“Our boys were going into the meet with the expectation to win. We knew Andover would put up a fight, but that if we performed to our capabilities we would win,” said Ryan Evans, first-year coach and a Cougar alum.
“So there weren’t really any surprises that put us over the top necessarily, but we did not expect to have four all-conference honorable mentions in addition to our five all-conference guys. That was really cool to watch and was kind of a cherry on top of our victory.”
Pattie, a senior, hit the chute in 16:49, trailing only Armstrong’s Noah Bremer (15:51) and Andover’s Gabriel Birkmeier and Cameron Heppner. Pattie made all-conference for the fourth time.
Bolkcom, a junior, took 10th in 17:28. The top five also included junior Eli Berg in 15th (17:48), senior PJ Marshall in 22nd (18:02) and senior Aiden Sherer 23rd (18:02).
The top 28 in the 14-school meet make all-conference and 29 though 42 get honorable mention. That included Cougar sophomore Jacob Podratz in 36th place, junior Evan Pouliot in 37th, junior Matt Washburn in 39th and freshman Alexander Persing in 41st, among 132 runners.
Evans acknowledged that this was “collectively our best race of the season” in the respect his kids have had some faster times but, with the conference on the line, “our boys ran a strong, smart, confident race.”
Centennial will host its own invitational next Wednesday.
Team scoring — (1) Centennial 74 (2) Andover 80 (3) Maple Grove 91 (4) Anoka 113 (5) Champlin Park 117 (6) Blaine 158 (7) Robbinsdale Armstrong 169 (8) Osseo 117 (9) Totino-Grace 270 (10) Spring Lake Park 281 (11) Coon Rapids 285 (12) Elk River 317 (13) Rogers 338 (14) Park Center 463.
