The Centennial lacrosse team has plenty of capable players straining to get on the field, a nice problem to have, their coach mused.
“We have a big bench, which is both good and bad,” Jon Beach said. “Nice to keep the legs fresh, but hard to get everyone the time they deserve.”
The Cougars are unbeaten at 7-0 after three wins last week, including a 7-4 conquest of Maple Grove, which was also unbeaten, on Monday. They tripped Blaine 14-4 on Wednesday, and Champlin Park 11-3 on Friday.
The Cougars have been sharp on defense, allowing only 22 goals in seven games.
“We’ve had a few different defensive coaches over the years,” Beach said, “but the players have responded well to each of the systems. Guys are playing for each other.”
Against Maple Grove, Sam Rodriguez netted three goals, Noah Berger two, and Matt Clough and Isaiah Ward one each, while Andreas Bramscher in goal stopped 11 of 15 shots. Grant Zick had three goals for the Crimson.
For the week, Isaiah Ward totaled eight goals, Rodriguez seven, Berger four (with five assists), Clough four, Dylan Zuk three, Eli Ward two, Christian Comstock two, AJ Carls one, and Justin Schuffenhauer one.
The Cougars lead the Northwest Suburban Conference with a 7-0 mark, followed by Maple Grove 6-1, Blaine 6-2, and Elk River/Zimmerman 5-3 for the top four places among 13 teams.
— Bruce Strand
