Cougars win 2 duals

Centennial girls golf won two conference dual meets last week, improving to 4-2 in the Northwest Suburban Conference. The Cougars beat Champlin Park 205 to 206 with Elisabeth Slaga and Amanda Kufner each shooting 49, Erin Haus 53 and Marina Allen 54. They out stroked Champlin Park 192 to 219, with Kufner, Allen and Slaga all shooting 47 and Ceci Vanzyl 51. Champlin’s Taylor Allen was low with 43. There’s one more conference meet, at Majestic Oaks on Thursday. Next will be Section 5AAA on June 1 and 3 at Links at Northfork in Ramsey.
— Bruce Strand
