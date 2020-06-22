Centennial football coach Mike Diggins is asking Cougar fans to vote in a contest the team has entered.
“We were asked to enter a fun helmet competition during the quarantine,” he explained, referring to a contest for coolest-looking helmets.
As of Monday afternoon, the Cougars had advanced go the final 16, Diggins said. Voting will resume Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Fans can vote via twitter on this link.
If you do not have a twitter account, you can create a quick one and delete it, he said, “when our helmet is hopefully the national champion.”
Diggins said he is passionate about “displaying the Red and White that I have stood by my entire life,” and, more importantly, showing that “We are supporting, passionate and enthusiastic about being a community filled with Cougar pride.”
