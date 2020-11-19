The Centennial football team's second-round playoff game at Stillwater will be held Friday at 6 p.m. and will end the season, due to Gov. Walz's orders on Thursday to shut down sports for a month as of Friday, 11:59 p.m. The game had been scheduled for Saturday evening with the winners advancing to the third round the following Friday.
Latest News
- Cougars vs. Stillwater game switched to Friday
- Warm-toned vocals
- Football: Bears done after 34-8 loss to Champlin Park
- Kazmierczak named Superintendent of the Year
- Football: Cougars pummel Lakeville North 36-14 in section opener
- Ten Mahtomedi athletes sign with college teams
- Hugo family’s home videos to appear on AFV
- Live theater from the comfort of home
Most Popular
Articles
- Residential picketing ordinance: ‘This is about balancing people’s rights’
- Lino Lakes man charged in attack of elderly couple
- Spotted Around Town: Wildlife Edition
- At 105, Rose gets her own parade
- Hugo family’s home videos to appear on AFV
- Q & A with Anoka County authors
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
- Free saliva COVID-19 testing open in St. Paul
- Minor change to Water Gremlin’s air permit open for public comment
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 23
-
Nov 25
Online Poll
How will you celebrate Thanksgiving this year?
Like other aspects of our lives, the COVID-19 pandemic will alter how we participate in the 2020 holiday season, including Thanksgiving.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.