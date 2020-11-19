The Centennial football team's second-round playoff game at Stillwater will be held Friday at 6 p.m. and will end the season, due to Gov. Walz's orders on Thursday to shut down sports for a month as of Friday, 11:59 p.m. The game had been scheduled for Saturday evening with the winners advancing to the third round the following Friday.

