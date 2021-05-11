Cougars trip Knights, Orioles

The Centennial tennis team is 7-4 overall and 4-0 in the Northwest Suburban Conference after two wins last week. The Cougars beat the St. Michael-Albertville (STMA) Knights 5-2 on Monday and Osseo Orioles 6-1 on Thursday. “I thought we played well against a good STMA team, in spite of the cold and wind,” coach Dan Haertl said. “Against Osseo, good win again against a good team that fought for every point.” Winning both matches in singles were Sean Oslund at No. 1, Zach Chaffey at No. 2 and Justin Bailey at No 3. Bailey has a 9-1 record at No. 3. Winning twice in doubles were Joaquin Bliss/Connor Johnson at No. 1 and JJ Bliss/Matthew Hanson at No. 3. The previous week, the Cougars won their lone match over Anoka 7-0.
