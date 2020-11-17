Cougars top Osseo 35-21, playoffs next

Elijah Ward produced two touchdowns with his arm and two more with his feet as the Centennial Cougars won their regular-season finale 35-21 over Osseo at home Wednesday, Nov. 11.
“Our kids may have played their best game,” coach Mike Diggins assessed. “Our defense stuffed a good rushing game, holding Osseo to just over 100 yards. The offense played real well.”
Ward connected with Justin Doce for touchdowns of 27 and 23 yards. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior threw just seven times but completed six for 140 yards.
Doce added a pair of two-yard touchdown runs and totaled 50 yards in 10 carries.
The Cougars’ other touchdown was an 11-yard run by Isaak Ankrum, who gained 57 yards in just three carries.
Each team finished the six-game regular season 2-4.
Lance Liu gained 105 yards on 22 rushes for the Cougars. Mason Lindsay caught four passes for 91 yards and Doce two for 49.
Centennial faced Lakeville North (3-3) in the section opener on Tuesday. (See Quad sports under presspubs.com for a report.) If the Cougars win, they will play Saturday in the semifinals.
— Bruce Strand
(0) comments
