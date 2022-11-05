A football game can’t get any closer than this. One foot, to be exact. That’s how much Centennial had to spare against Edina on Friday night in making their third straight late goal-line stand to pull out a 14-7 win, not settled until six seconds left with the Hornets one foot short of the goal line.

The victory earned the No. 7 ranked Cougars (8-2) the championship of their four-team quadrant and advanced them to the state quarterfinal against No. 2 ranked Rosemount (10-0) on Thursday, 7 p.m., in Stillwater.

