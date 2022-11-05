A football game can’t get any closer than this. One foot, to be exact. That’s how much Centennial had to spare against Edina on Friday night in making their third straight late goal-line stand to pull out a 14-7 win, not settled until six seconds left with the Hornets one foot short of the goal line.
The victory earned the No. 7 ranked Cougars (8-2) the championship of their four-team quadrant and advanced them to the state quarterfinal against No. 2 ranked Rosemount (10-0) on Thursday, 7 p.m., in Stillwater.
The Cougars got a pair of two-yard touchdown plunges by Marcus Whiting to cap long drives in the first half, and clung to a 14-7 lead throughout the second half.
At the end, Edina (4-6) was perched on the one-yard line, first and goal, with 47 seconds left, after quarterback Finn McElroy, on a fourth-and-three at the 12, passed to Sonny Villegas, who was knocked out of bounds a yard short.
The Cougars got a big break as Edina was called for an illegal shift on first down. From the six, Edina threw two incomplete passes to the end zone. Then McElroy hit Brian Mosolf at the one-yard-line. Mosolf had to turn to catch the ball and couldn’t get his feet set in time to lunge over the line before he was hit Cougar defenders.
From the one on fourth down, John Warpinski got the handoff three yards behind the line of scrimmage, put his head down and tried to burrow through a host of Cougars — and came up one foot shy, with six seconds left. Cougar quarterback Daylen Cummings pushed a couple feet ahead on the final play and the Cougars broke into a delirious celebration.
Late in the third period, Edina pass plays covering 37 and 10 yards gave the Hornets first-and-goal at the Cougar nine. Three runs netted just two yards. They went for a field goal and missed it left. Still 14-7.
Edina had an apparent 51-yard touchdown pass with 10 minutes left, but it was nullified for holding. McElroy went right back to work and completed three passes. They had first-and-goal at the five, but again the Cougar defense held. On fourth down, Edina almost scored on a trick pass play with a receiver throwing into the end zone but Cougar defensive back Josh Lee broke it up. Six minutes remained.
The Cougars, hoping to run out the clock, got a pair of first-down runs from Cummings. However, on fourth-and-two at their own 38, the Cougars elected not to punt, and this time Cummings was shackled for no gain, setting up the closing drama.
Edina’s lone touchdown was Brady Anderson’s one-yard run in the second quarte, set up by MvElroy’s passing.
The Cougars had 241 yards rushing and none passing. Maverick Harper, back from missing six games with an injury, gained 75 yards in 14 carries. Cummings had 55 in nine carries and Whiting 49 in 11 carries.
Centennial …. 7 7 0 0 — 14
Cen — Marcus Whiting 2 run (Eli Nowacki kick)
Edina — Brady Anderson 1 run (Mason Sill kick)
Cen — Whiting 2 run (Nowacki kick)
