The Centennial Cougars are seeded No. 4 in the state Class 3A girls soccer tournament and will open Wednesday against No. 5 Edina at White Bear Lake, starting 5:30 p.m. The other pairings are No. 1 Wayzata vs. Mounds View, No. 2 Rosemount vs. St. Michael-Albertville, and No. 3 Stillwater vs. Lakeville South. If the Cougars win, they will face Wayzata or Mounds View in the semifinals Wednesday, 8 a.m., Nov. 2, at U.S. Bank Stadium. The finals will be held Friday, Nov. 4, at 8 a.m.
