Centennial’s Jaden Ruegsegger and Nora Akpan were champions in the Section 3 and 4 tournament Saturday and will advance to the state tournament, along with Alaina Franco, a runner-up, in action at Hastings.
Ruegsegger, a senior, captured the 132-pound title among five contestants, earning her second state trip. She pinned Natalie Diaz of Sibley Eastin 4:11 in the finals, after getting a 45-second pin in the semifinals.
Akpan, a freshman, was 138-pound champion among six contestants, beating Luverne’s Cece Rock 8-4 in the finals after getting a 56-second pin in the semifinals.
Franco, sophomore, was second of four contestants at 145 pounds as she won by pin and lost by pin in her only two matches.
Lucy Dropps, a junior, placed third of eight contestants at 126 pounds, winning three of four matches, all by pin. Ade Flaschberger, a senior, placed sixth of 13 contestants at 120 with a 3-3 record including two pins. Sophie Nurka, sophomore was 1-2 with a pin at 235 and placed fourth among five contestants.
The state girls competition will be held March 4 at Xcel Energy Center.
