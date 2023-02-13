Centennial’s Jaden Ruegsegger and Nora Akpan were champions in the Section 3 and 4 tournament Saturday and will advance to the state tournament, along with Alaina Franco, a runner-up, in action at Hastings.

Ruegsegger, a senior, captured the 132-pound title among five contestants, earning her second state trip. She pinned Natalie Diaz of Sibley Eastin 4:11 in the finals, after getting a 45-second pin in the semifinals. 

