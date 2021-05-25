Centennial girls lacrosse will take a 9-2 record into the final week of the regular season after cruising twice last week. The Cougars defeated Spring Lake Park (SLP) 16-5 last Monday and Totino-Grace (T-G) 15-3 on Wednesday. In the two games, Ella O’Hearn notched 10 goals, Callie Cody seven goals, and Neila Haney five goals and four assists. SLP is 2-8 and T-G 0-10. The Cougars have two conference games left. After that, they enter Section 7 starting June 1.
— Bruce Strand
