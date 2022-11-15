cougars

The Cougars slapped hands after winning game one against Chaska 25-23.

 Bruce Strand

Everybody wants a good one to quit on. The Centennial volleyball capped its memorable 2022 season with a pair of state tournament victories last week, and a consolation championship trophy —fifth place — to bring home.

The Cougars lost their Class 4A quarterfinal to Lakeville North, the eventual runner-up, on Wednesday, and bounced back to defeat Stillwater on Thursday and Chaska on Saturday, all by 3-1 scores, at Xcel Energy Center, finishing 27-5. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.