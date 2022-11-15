Everybody wants a good one to quit on. The Centennial volleyball capped its memorable 2022 season with a pair of state tournament victories last week, and a consolation championship trophy —fifth place — to bring home.
The Cougars lost their Class 4A quarterfinal to Lakeville North, the eventual runner-up, on Wednesday, and bounced back to defeat Stillwater on Thursday and Chaska on Saturday, all by 3-1 scores, at Xcel Energy Center, finishing 27-5.
“We absolutely were satisfied,” said Andi Koslowski, who rattled off 50 kills and was named to the all-tournament team. “It’s one thing to make it to state, but it’s even cooler to come in fifth and go 2-1. The team excelled all season, and we’re all so happy to finish with a win.”
Making their school’s third state tourney, and first since 2010, the Cougars ended a season with a victory for the first time, coach Jackie Rehbein-Manthey noted.
“Very proud of our finish in the state tournament, and proud of how they played against Lakeville North,” the 20th-year coach reflected. “The girls were not intimidated by them, and were able to take a set off of them.
“We proved to anyone that doubted us that we belonged in the state tournament and can compete with, and beat some of the best teams.”
The Cougars remembered to have fun, said setter Ash McClellan.
“I feel like we were all just genuinely happy to have made it this far. Because of this, there was less pressure and more opportunity to just have fun one last time.”
The finale against Chaska was a season highlight for the Cougars as they kept scrambling from behind against a skilled, hard-hitting team.
“The team played with a lot of mental tenacity to recover from multiple deficits,” Rehbein Manthey said. “I think this group of seniors took it upon themselves to keep their season going.”
Doing just that were Koslowski, Mattie Petersen, Ingrid Noha, Makayla Speed, Cassi Sosinski, Alyssa Draheim, Ash McClellan, Ashley Friedman, Grace Christensen, Annie Richtsmeier, and Sam Gerten. They’ve been Cougars together since their freshmen year for the most part.
“I never could have imagined we would end our season with a win,” said McClellan. “It was a perfect ending to my volleyball season, and I couldn't have asked for anything better.”
