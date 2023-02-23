Lauren O’Hara, who’ll skate in the state tournament for Centennial/Spring Lake Park, is one of five finalists for the Ms. Hockey Award.
The press release from the Ms. Hockey committee stated:
“O’Hara has a rare combination of size and skill. The 5’11” forward has led Centennial/Spring Lake Park to a top-10 ranking all season. She has 35 goals in 28 games and is coming off a 51-point season as a junior. She is a three-time Team MVP and will play next season at the University of Minnesota.
“Lauren has helped build a legacy at Centennial that will last many years.,” said head coach Sean Molin. “She was instrumental as a leader in changing the culture into a positive, winning one. She is adored by her teammates, and she is always the hardest worker on the ice. She stayed home, didn’t join one of the super teams, and was still able to achieve her goals.
“She is a perfect example of what a top girls hockey player in Minnesota should be. Others may have better stats due to the situations on their teams, or the competition they have faced, but none will likely have done more for their community and girls hockey in Minnesota than Lauren.”
The other finalists are Ella Boerger, Andover forward; Ellah Hause, Hill-Murray defender; Suzy Higuchi, Blake forward, and Kamryn Van Batavia, Luverne forward.
O’Hara will lead the Cougars (21-6-1) against top-seeded Minnetonka (25-2) in the state Class 2A quarterfinals on Thursday, 6 p.m., at Xcel Energy Center.
