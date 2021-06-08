Dominant pitching by Helene Krage and a clutch hit by Emma Hopkins helped Centennial softball pull within one win of the state softball tournament last week.
The top-seed Cougars beat Champlin Park 7-2, then squeezed past No. 2 Maple Grove 1-0 in nine innings in Section 5AAAA.
“That was a battle. Helene’s been great, and their pitcher is really good, too. Our defense played really well,” Cougar coach Rick Thomas said.
Centennial (20-1), ranked No. 2 in Class 4A behind Stillwater, will have two chances to win once Thursday at home, starting 4 p.m. Maple Grove, Spring Lake Park and Champlin Park are vying to be the other finalist.
Krage (11-1 with a 1.08 earned run average) gave up just five singles and no walks, striking out eight, to outduel Maple Grove’s Isabella Daniels, who scattered seven hits and two walks, striking out four.
The Cougars almost won in the last of the seventh on Maple Grove’s squeeze bunt with bases loaded but the Crimson got Maddy Ringen at the plate on a close play.
Centennial had beaten Maple Grove 14-3 in conference but the No. 8 ranked Crimson (15-6) proved to be a tough out in the rematch.
Against Champlin Park, Krage threw four no-hit innings and went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Ella Fidler hit a two-run double, Bryn Ruberg was 2-for-3 with two runs, and Dockendorf pitched the last three innings.
— Bruce Strand
