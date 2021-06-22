Landen Liu was holding fourth place, maybe third, as the runners made the turn and embarked on the straightaway in the state 200-meter dash finals Saturday.
The slim Centennial junior wasn’t worried about that.
“I think what sets me apart from other sprinters is that I have lots of endurance, because of my cross country background,” Liu explained. “I can hold my top speed for longer.”
Sure enough, Liu picked off the runners in front of him and hit the tape first for the Class AA gold medal at St. Michael-Albertville. His time was 22.13 seconds, just .07 ahead of Sam Valor of Monticello, who won the other heat.
Liu’s success goes far beyond his cross country background. It was more than that, head coach Ryan Evans said.
“Landen is an absolute student of the sport,” Evans said. “He has spent the last 18 months studying starting block technique, running out of the curve, running the straightway. That kid could probably coach a high school track team now himself.”
One thing that did concern Liu was his back, which he strained during the 100-meter race in the morning. He wasn’t sure for a while if he’d be able to run the 200, but ultimately resolved to suck it up and give his best shot. Fortunately the 200 went well, albeit slightly slower than his section time of 21.55.
He didn’t make finals in the 100. “No, I’m way better in the 100 than the 200,” Liu said. He’s also way better in short races than in cross county, which he does mainly for the conditioning.
By the way, he’s not the same guy who rushed for 215 yards in the Cougar football team’s season-ending win at Stillwater.
“No, that’s my twin brother, Lance,” he grinned. “He’s in track, too, and he’d be right here with me but he’s injured this season.”
(Lance Liu is the team's top discus and shot put entrant while sitting out running events this year.)
Centennial’s other state-qualifying sprinter, Emily Anderson, also a junior, placed ninth in the 100 meter races with a time of 12.36, after a 12.19 in the section.
A third Cougar scoring at the state meet was sophomore Alyssa Draheim, who placed seventh in high jump, duplicating her 5-feet, 2-inch section effort.
Track-and-field has not been a successful sport at Centennial for many years, but on Saturday three Cougars competed at state and all three got on the medal stand. Evans, first-year head coach, and former Cougar distance runner, praised first-year sprint coach Ashlee Davis and longtime hurdles/jumps coach Nate Balzer for their hand in developing these athletes.
