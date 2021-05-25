Cougars improve to 9-0, then fall to No. 1 BSM

Number one ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s (BSM) handed Centennial its first loss last Thursday after the Cougars picked up two more wins earlier in the week. The Cougars beat Spring Lake Park (SLP) 16-3 on Monday and Totino-Grace (T-G) 15-8 on Tuesday, both on the road against teams with just one win. Noah Berger notched four goals and three assists against SLP, and Brock Serna tallied three goals. Against T-G, Matt Clough led with four goals and two assists, and Berger had three goals and one assist. BSM overwhelmed the Cougars 19-4 on their field Thursday. The Cougars (9-1) have two conference games left this week. After that, Section 7 play will start June 1.
— Bruce Strand
