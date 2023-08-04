Dozens of future Centennial Cougars got a preview of the varsity football experience and a chance to hone their skills at the annual Cougar Youth Football Camp held Tuesday and Wednesday. The camp was directed by Jeramie Burgoon, a member of the Centennial football staff, with drills supervised by juniors and seniors on the 2023 team. ”The youth camp is well attended,” said head coach Mike Diggins, “and a fun time for the younger kids to be instructed by the high school players.”
