The Centennial Cougars picked up three wins last week — giving up just one run — as they improved to 13-4, with 11 wins in their last 12 games.
Will Whelan, Drew Molitor and Hunter Belting were winning pitchers. At the plate, Chase Granzow was 5-for-6 with two homers and Vincent Wry 5-for-9.
“Pitching was great all week. For the most part we’ve pitched well all year,” said coach Jacob Howells. “When you give up one run all week, it’s a combination of great pitching, solid defense, and making some big plays in pivotal moments.”
The Cougars won 4-0 at Blaine (8-9) Monday on a combined four-hit shutout by Whelan (five innings, four strikeouts) and Granzow (two hitless innings, three strikeouts). Centennial had just three hits, while other batters were hit by pitch. Xander Streit had an RBI single.
The Cougars cruised 10-1 against Armstrong (9-10) on Thursday. Pitching were Molitor (4 2/3 innings, one run) and Brady Ivory (2 1/3 innings). Granzow went 3-for-4 (solo homer, double, two RBIs, three runs). Danny Howell (2-for-3) belts a triple and solo homer. Wry was 3-for-3 (RBI, two runs), Ivory 2-for-4 (RBI), Streit 1-for-4 (two-run single), and Jordan Newpower 1-for-3 (RBI).
Belting fired a three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and no walks in 9-0 win over Cambridge-Isanti on Friday. Granzow (2-for-2, two runs) smacked a two-run homer. Wry was 2-for-3 (RBI), Michael Murray 1-for-3 (two-run single) and Newpower 1-for-3 (RBI).
The Cougars close the regular season with two games this week. After that will be Section 7AAAA starting June 2.
— Bruce Strand
