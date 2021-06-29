Cougars have 2 softball all-staters, 6 all-conference, state coach of year

Centennial senior outfielder Abby Lohse and junior pitcher Helene Krage were named to the Coaches Association All-State softball team, and were among six Cougars named all-conference, after a banner 2021 season.
Centennial was the only team with two picks among 20 players on the Class 4AAAA list and their coach Rick Thomas was named Coach of the Year in the division. The Cougars went 23-2 overall, 13-0 in the conference, won Section 5AAAA and placed third in the state tournament. They hit 0.327 as a team with 16 homers.
Krage logged a 12-1 pitching record and 1.26 ERA with 126 strikeouts in 98.7 innings, while hitting 0.534 with six home runs and 27 RBIs. Lohse batted 0.384 with six homers, three doubles, two triples, 22 RBIs, 23 runs and eight stolen bases.
Both were first-team all-state picks. There were 10 first-team picks and 10 second-team in each of the four classes. Krage also a second-team All-Metro choice on the Star Tribune’s team.
Also named to all-Northwest Suburban were senior first baseman Maddy Ringen (0.364, one homer, 12 RBIs, 17 runs), junior catcher Bryn Ruberg (0.367, 16 runs), senior pitcher Maisy Dockendorf (8-0 record and 2.55 ERA in 49.3 innings, 42 strikeouts) and senior third baseman Ella Fidler (0.384, 21 RBIs, 19 runs, nine doubles, two homers).
Earning all-section honors were Krage, Ringen, Lohse, Fidler and sophomore second baseman Adrianna Thomas (0.244).
Getting all-conference honorable mention were junior outfielder Syd Chiappetta (0.229, 10 runs, eight steals), junior shortstop Alexa Just (0.274, six steals), senior outfielder Emma Hopkins (0.295, 11 runs) and Thomas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.