Khyah Harper, the high-scoring Centennial forward whose next team will be the Minnesota Gophers, is one of the finalists for the Ms. Soccer award, announced this week.
Harper has scored 25 goals in 13 games this season, and 138 in a six-year career (the first three at North Branch).
The other Class 2A finalists are Chloe Olson of Minneapolis South, Kenzie Jacobsen of Rosemount, Lexi Huber of Stillwater and Olivia Watson of Moorhead.
The coaches association named five finalists each in Class A and Class AA for both boys and girls.
