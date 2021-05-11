The Centennial Cougars, ranked No. 2 in the state behind Stillwater, picked up three more wins last week before Delano handed them their first loss, 5-1, on Saturday.
The Cougars (11-1) started the week with a 14-3, five-inning rout of No. 6 Maple Grove in a conference showdown on Monday. Helene Krage blasted four hits, including a solo homer, and drove home five runs, Maisy Dockendorf pitched the distance. Also belting home runs were Bryn Ruberg and Ella Fidler.
The Cougars topped Coon Rapids 9-1 Wednesday with Krage twirling a three-hitter and 11 strikeouts while belting a three-run homer. Alexa Just was 3-for-4, Abby Lohse 2-for-3 (triple, two runs, RBI), and Emma Hopkins 2-for-3.
On Thursday, junior lefty Montana Miller, in her varsity debut, blanked Totino-Grace 5-0, allowing just five hits and one walk, striking out four. Miller took the place of Dockendorf, who sat out the week after a contact exposure. Just was 3-for-3 (double, two RBI’s,) Lohse 2-for-4 (RBI), and Emma Jacobson 2-for-3.
Against Delano (13-1), the Cougars had 10 hits and two walks but left 11 runners on base. Krage took the loss despite striking out 13 batters.
