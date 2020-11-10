Cougars fall to unbeaten STMA 49-21

The Centennial Cougars faced an explosive, undefeated St. Michael-Albertville team Friday night, and stuck with the Knights for a while but could not stop them.
STMA (5-0) rushed for 414 yards and beat the Cougars 49-21. They are averaging 35 points per game and ranked No. 3 in Class 6A.
Centennial (1-4) was within 21-14 late in the second quarter, but the Knights scored again just before halftime and dominated the second half.
All three Cougar touchdowns came from quarterback Elijah Ward on runs of three, 20, and four yards. Eli Nowacki booted three conversions.
David Collins carried 21 times for 227 yards and four touchdowns — three, 71, two, and 41 yards — for the Knights. He has 998 yards and 14 touchdowns for the season.
All seven STMA touchdowns came on the ground. Max Keefer scored from 48 and 21 yards and Harley Bauer had an 18-yarder. Jack Drobinski completed eight of 14 passes for 74 yards.
Centennial will close the six-game regular season on Wednesday evening at Osseo.
