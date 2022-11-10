In their first state tournament appearance in 12 years, the Centennial Cougars played a solid match but ran into a better team and Lakeville North scuttled them in four games at Xcel Energy Center.
The No. 2 seeded Panthers took the first game 25-19. The Cougars pulled even 25-23. After that, the Panthers’ speed and skills around the dial took over 25-12 and 25-20.
“They run a really fast offense, both their middles and outsides. Probably the fastest tempo offense we’ve come up against,” said Jackie Rehbein-Manthey, Cougar coach. “Trying to get two blockers on them was hard. We got caught back on our heels a few times, expecting a hard hit and they would come up with a tip. They are the No. 2 seed for a reason. They are a very smart team.”
The Section 7 champion Cougars (25-5) have a consolation round match against Stillwater (24-7) on Thursday at 11 a.m., with the winner playing again Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
Lakeville North was relentless on offense. Emily Ramsay led with 18 kills. Rayna Christianson and Sydney Carlson added 11 each, Carlyn Holland nine and Brooke Zweber six. Their 5-foot-11 setter Ava Blascziek made 43 assists. Sidney Wissbrod led with 20 digs.
Andi Koslowski had an excellent game at the net for the Cougars, with 15 kills in 43 attempts from the left side.
"It was definitely an amazing experience to get a set against the second ranked team," Koslowski said. "We all came out and had no idea what to expect seeing as no one on the team had been to state for volleyball. I’m so proud of how the team adjusted and played and can’t wait to play in the next match."
Elena Hoecke logged eight kills and three blocks and Cassi Sosinski seven kills. Setter Ash McClellan 26 assists and two kills. Mattie Petersen and Ingrid Noha each had 13 digs, and each aced two serves.
Blascziek said about the Cougars, “They had some good discipline on defense. They picked up some balls that we normally get kills on and made some good blocks.”
The Cougars rallied from an 11-6 deficit to win game two. They caught up at 16 on a Koslowski kill off a block, took the lead on a Panther hitting error, and made it 18-16 when McClellan, who was serving, scurried up to drop in a tip. Another Koslowski crosscourt kill made it 19-16. The Cougars went ahead 24-20, gave up three straight points, and got the game-winner on a stuff block by Hoecke.
“That felt really good. We were communicating really well land our energy on the court was exactly how we wanted it,” said Noha about game two.
The Panthers, after making a variety of errors in game two, squashed any momentum the Cougars had, dominating game three 25-12, making 12 kills and knocking the Cougars out of synch at times. The Cougars regained some spark in game four with Hoecke and Koslowski making four kills each but the Panthers stayed in front, led by Sydney Carlson with five kills.
The semifinal matchups Thursday will be Wayzata vs. Rogers and Lakeville North vs. East Ridge.
