The Centennial Cougars extended their softball season to the last possible day Thursday with a consolation round victory following a quarterfinal loss in the Class 4A state tournament.
“I was a little disappointed after the first game,” said pitcher Helene Krage, “but I wanted to win that second game, because then we’d get to play again tomorrow — and I really want one more game with my team.”
Forest Lake halted the Cougars 6-3 in the morning opening round. The Rangers followed with another win at Caswell Park in North Mankato to reach the finals.
The Cougars came back with a 5-3 win over Lakeville South with big hits by senior leaders Krage and Bryn Ruhberg and eighth-grader Camille Castro.
Centennial (19-6) will play in the consolation finals, for a fifth-place finish, against East Ridge (18-8) on Friday, 9 a.m.
“We did not play well the first game. We had four errors. You can’t have that many unearned runs, especially against a team that good,” Cougar coach Rick Thomas.
“In the second game, it was great to see us putting the ball in play. We didn’t do that in the sections. We had 11 hits in this game. That was good to see.”
He referred to his team’s three 1-0 wins in the Section 7AAAA tournament.
Forest Lake will duel unbeaten Brainerd for the championship at 1 p.m. White Bear Lake will duel Hopkins for third place at 11 a.m.
Forest Lake 6, Cougars 3
The Rangers collected nine hits off Cougar senior ace Krage, although she walked just one while striking out six. Of the six runs against her, three were unearned.
While helped along by some Cougar errors, the Rangers had RBI hits, too, by Bethany Weiss (two), Grace Frechette, Amber Dunaski and Bailey Thomas.
The Cougars scored first with pinch runner Mandy Gooder sliding under a throw home on a ground ball to first by Brooke Helseth. Forest Lake scored three in the second and led the rest of the way.
Ruhberg, senior catcher and the team’s leading hitter (.458), blasted her first career home run, over the left-center fence, and added an RBI single.
But the Cougars had just five hits off Hannah Tong, who struck out seven, and got 11 ground-ball outs.
Cougars 5, Lakeville South 3
The score was 1-1 in the fourth inning when Cougar center fielder Lily Gilmore threw out a runner at the plate on a single up the middle. However, two runners were still on base, and Peyton Lang sent them both home by clubbing a double off the left-field fence of Cougar starter Riley O’Connell.
The Cougars duplicated that inning in the fifth. After a runner was thrown out at the plate, Krage, a right-handed batter, blasted a double to deep right field, just over the fielder, knocked in two runs to knot the score.
“The pitch was high and outside and I just went with the pitch,” said Krage, who also pitched three scoreless innings in relief, striking out five, to get the win.
In the sixth, another right-handed batter, Brooke Helseth, drove the ball to the right-field fence and churned to a leadoff triple. Lily Cummans bunted, trying to squeeze Helseth home, and wound up cruising to second base as the South infield was intent on keeping the lead runner at third.
Thomas sent eighth-grader Camille Castro to the plate as a pinch-hitter. Castro ripped a single through the hole and both runners scored.
“Just a hunch,” Thomas said. “She batted against Tong, a very good pitcher, in the first game, and drew a walk, and she looked so calm, so I thought, let’s get her in the game again.”
The Cougars finished the game with a slick 4-6-3 double play, from Adrianna Thomas to Just to O’Connell.
Ruhberg singled home a run in the first inning and finished with two hits. Also punching two hits each were Alexa Just and Gilmore, who scored two runs.
Madeline Nutter pitched the distance for Lakeville South, allowing 11 hits and a walk, striking out eight.
