Centennial had an encouraging first three minutes against Eden Prairie in the state tournament Wednesday. Marisa Frost made a mid-court steal against one of the best point guards in the state and dashed for a three-point play for a quick 3-0 lead. The Cougars added some nice slashing drives and opened an 11-6 margin.

Then the roof fell in as the deep, swift, talented, No. 5 ranked Eagles started to take the heavy underdog Cougars apart on the way to a 41-22 halftime lead. The final count was 78-57 at Williams Arena.

