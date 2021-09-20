Cougars break out with 41-7 win over Eagles

After two close losses to Top Ten teams, the Centennial Cougars lit up the scoreboard in a 41-7 rout of Totino-Grace at home Friday night, scoring their first six offensive touchdowns of 2021.
Daylen Cummings, sophomore quarterback, dashed 70 yards for touchdown while completing six of seven passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a one-yard TD run.
The Cougars led the winless Eagles 14-0 in the first quarter with the short touchdown run by Cummings and a 34-yard burst by Lance Nielsen.
They were up 35-0 at the half after a big second quarter, starting with Cummings’ long sprint. Lance Liu bolted 15 yards to the end zone. Cummings flipped a two-yard scoring pass to Kevin Jansa, set up by Avery Schendzielos blocking a punt.
Liu snagged a four-yard touchdown pass from Cummings in the third period. Eli Nowacki kicked five conversions; one failed due to a bad snap.
The Cougar defense allowed less than a hundred yards before subs took over and gave up a late touchdown. Mason Mix and Reese Littlefield at middle linebacker led the effort.
Centennial rolled up 281 yards on 39 rushes, with Liu gaining 89 in 15 carries, Cummings 82 in seven, Nielsen 50 in three, and Dan O’Neill 46 in four.
Centennial lost to No. 8 Stillwater 7-0 and No. 3 St. Michael-Albertville 19-16 in the first two weeks, both on the road, and their two touchdowns were scored by the defense. They will host No. 7 Maple Grove (3-0) on Friday.
