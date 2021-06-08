The Centennial Cougars baseball team finished fourth in the 14-team Northwest Suburban Conference (NWSC), then won two of three playoff games to stay alive in Section 7AAAA.
The Cougars (17-6) beat Osseo 5-4 in the NWSC finale May 28, the winning run scoring when Caden Klebba was hit-by-pitch with bases loaded in the ninth, after Brady Ivory’s two-run double tied the game in the seventh. Danny Howell won in relief, with three hitless innings, and was 2-for-5 with an RBI.
Centennial was 9-4 in conference, behind Andover (10-3), Rogers (10-3) and Maple Grove (10-4).
In the section last week, the Cougars blanked Coon Rapids 2-0 on Wednesday with Xander Streit belting a two-run homer in the first. Hunter Belting tossed six scoreless innings (eight strikeouts) and Chase Granzow closed in the 7th. Cardinal hurler Jack Vlasaty allowed just three hits and struck out 10.
Forest Lake (13-9) stymied Centennial 2-0 Thursday behind lefthander Gage Lund. Pitching well for the Cougars were Will Whelan (4 2/3 innings) and Granzow (2 1/3 innings), each allowing one run.
The Cougars downed Anoka 7-2 Saturday, scoring all seven runs in the fifth inning, including a two-run double by Jake Slipka and RBI hits by Streit, Whelan and Vinny Wry. Howell won in relief with 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Ivory was the starter.
The Cougars needed two wins Monday evening to advance to finals slated for Tuesday evening.
— Bruce Strand
