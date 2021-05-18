The hard-hitting, No. 2 ranked Centennial softball team rolled to two more victories last week, over Spring Lake Park 11-7 on Tuesday and Andover 11-1 on Thursday, both at home.
Abby Lohse belted two home runs, among five hits, and drove home seven runs, in the two games, as the Cougars improved to 13-1 overall and 10-0 in the Northwest Suburban.
Against Spring Lake Park, their 15-hit attack was highlighted by two-run homers from Helene Krage and Lohse. Krage went 3-for-4 with a single, double and homer for four RBIs; Lohse was 2-for-4 with two runs; Ella Fidler went 3-for-5 with two runs; and Alexa Just had a hit and two RBIs.
The Panthers (6-6) banged out 10 hits, including two home runs of their own, and they knocked out Maisy Dockendorf after 3 1/3 innings, scoring six runs off her. Krage threw the last 3 2/3 frames, allowing one run, to nab the win.
Against Andover, Cougars scored six runs in the fourth inning — with Lohse slamming a bases-loaded homer — to open an 8-0 lead. Lohse went 3-for-5 with five RBIs and three runs. Fidler was 2-for-4, and Emma Hopkins 1-for-2, scoring three runs. Dockendorf breezed, going the distance, limiting the Huskies (8-6) to four hits and three walks, striking out three.
— Bruce Strand
