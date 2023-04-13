Awards and leaders for Centennial Cougars winter sports teams are as follows.
GIRLS HOCKEY
The Centennial/Spring Lake Park hockey team that reached the state tournament had four all-Northwest Suburban Conference players: senior forward Lauren O’Hara, junior goalie Kaitlin Groess, junior forward Noelle Hemr and senior forward Ella O’Hearn. O’Hara was named to the coaches association all-state team and to the Star-Tribune all-metro third team. Getting all-NWSC honorable mentions were Katie Ball, Jaycee Chatleain, Teagan Kulenkamp, Grace Laager, Alexis Larsen, Ellie Newpower and Hannah Thompson. Team awards went to O’Hara (MVP), Hemr (offensive player), Groess (defensive player), Callie Cody (LIFT), Anna Jarpey (Hobey Baker), Thompson (unsung hero), O’Hearn (Added Impact) and Annabelle Buccicone (rookie),
GYMNASTICS
Centennial had three all-conference gymnasts: junior Jenna Simso, sophomore Kylie Nelson and freshman Amelia Gannon. Getting all-state honorable mention based on scores were Gannon in vault and Nelson and Simso on beam. The Cougars were 6-3 in dual meets and placed fourth in the Northwest Suburban Conference.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ty Burgoon, junior point guard, was named team MVP and was the lone all-Northwest Suburban Conference pick for Centennial. Burgoon led with 14.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game, and with 50 three-pointers. Other team awards went to junior Will Quick as best defensive player, senior Henry Primer at Mr. Hustle, and sophomore Jackson Driessen as most improved. Driessen averaged 10.5 points, Jack D’Agostino 7.2 and Quick 7.1. The Coaches’ Award went to senior Jesse Sims and sophomore Jacob Hosfield. The Cougars were 5-23 overall and 3-16 in conference.
HOCKEY, BOYS
Five Centennial players were selected for the all-Northwest Suburban Conference team after the Cougars posted a 15-11-1 overall record and 10-6 in conference. They are senior forwards Peyton Blair, Drake Ramirez, and Brock Carls, senior defenseman Sam Menne, and junior forward Harper Searles. Blair was named Most Valuable Player on the team. Honorable mentions went to senior Palmer LeMay, juniors Austin Petersen, Heath Nelson and Gavin Schahn, and sophomore Easton Cody. Other team awards went to Nelson (most improved), Ramirez (hardest worker), and Searles (most complete). Top scorers (goals-assists-points) were Searles (20-47-67), Blair (34-32-66), Ramirez (20-25-45), Carls (16-17-33), and Menne (2-28-30). Easton had a .900 save percentage and 2.98 goals-against-average. Named next year’s captains were Searles, Petersen, Nelson and Nick Carls (alternate).
WRESTLING
Centennial wrestling coach Chase Steffen announced team awards after what he called a pivotal season for the Cougars, who finished 18-15 in his third season as coach. The Cougars had their most wins since 2016 and their first section win since 2017. They had three state place-winners in the girls tournament, and seven section place-winners between boys and girls. “The biggest thing we accomplished this year was elevating our standard,” Steffen told the team and parents at the team’s banquet, adding that turnout has increased from 18 at the end of the 2019 season to 47 this year.
Named all-Northwest Suburban Conference were senior Owen Hackett and junior Marcus Whiting. Honorable mentions went to freshman Logan Fu, sophomore Jade Lilly, junior Luke Timko, freshman Tyler Cook and junior Joe Streff. State entrants were Fu, Timko, Whiting, and, for the girls, senior Jaden Ruegsegger, freshman Nora Akpan, and sophomore Alaina Franco. Whiting, with 35 wins and 18 pins, got the outstanding wrestler award. Fu got the team’s character and rookie of the year awards. Luke Metcalfe was named most improved. Hackett received the “Petey Award” for dedication, named for the late Cougar coach Steve Peterson. Awards for the girls team went to Ruegsegger (outstanding wrestler) and Sophia Nurkka (most improved).
