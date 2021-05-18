Cougar win streak reaches 8 before loss to Huskies

The Centennial Cougars extended their baseball winning streak to eight games with two wins last week before falling to the Andover Huskies.
The Cougars (10-4) downed Spring Lake Park 7-1 there Tuesday, led by Brady Ivory, who allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out eight. Danny Howell socked two doubles and drove home three runs. Xander Streit ripped a two-run homer and scored three runs. Spring Lake Park is 6-5.
The Cougars nipped Wayzata 2-1 at home Wednesday on a combined four-hitter by Drew Molitor, who threw 5 1/3 innings, allowed one unearned run, and struck out four, for the win, and Chase Granzow, who got the last five outs in order, one by strikeout, for the save.
The Cougars’ first run scored when Wayzata executed a double play in the third. They took a 2-1 lead in the fourth when Streit walked and eventually scored on Jordan Newpower’s sacrifice fly. Centennial had just four hits. two them by Jake Slipka. Wayzata is 10-6.
Andover (13-1) routed the Cougars 11-1 on Thursday at Centennial. Kyle Law ripped a homer, double and single to knock in four runs, while Logan Meyer had three RBIs with a double and single, for the Huskies. Josh Novak pitched a three-hitter with five strikeouts. Centennial starter Hunter Belting (two innings, six runs) took the loss.
In the Northwest Suburban Conference, Champlin Park is 9-1, Andover 7-3, Maple Grove 7-3, Rogers 7-3, and Centennial 6-3, for the top five spots among 14 teams.
