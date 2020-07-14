Cougar volleyballers excited to get back on the court

Centennial’s volleyball team, anticipating a strong 2020 season if there is one, was elated to get back on the court last week, finally getting cleared to use a gymnasium.
“Everyone seems excited to have some sort of normalcy right now,” said coach Jackie Rehbein-Manthey. “It’s still odd to be doing temperature checks and sanitizing all of the equipment, but it is worth it to see them playing volleyball.”
Due to the pandemic, the gymnasiums were closed through July 4. The Cougars, with most of last year’s 23-5 team returning, now have open gym twice a week, with the coach present but not coaching.
“We needed to wait to be cleared for indoor activity, and the pod size increased to 25,” Rehbein-Manthey said. “This is when they cleared scrimmages as well, so that worked out great for our open gym timing.”
Most of the girls play club volleyball until the week of July 4, but those programs were halted in mid-March.
“I felt like I was missing part of my life,” said Sydney Petersen, a senior-to-be with 1,000 career kills. “I would be sitting at home on those nights I would be wanting to go to the gym and see my teammates, but I wasn't able to go."
Now that they're slowly getting back into it, she said, "I cannot wait for the season, no matter what it brings.”
Ashley Crowl, another senior-to-be, seconded that.
“After being restricted from so many things, including volleyball, due to COVID, it’s really exciting to spend time in the gym as a team,” she said, “and it has brought hope and excitement for our upcoming season.”
Spring sports athletes around the nation had their entire season canceled in 2020. Crowl was one of those spring athletes.
“I did miss out on the lacrosse season, which has disappointed me of course, but I am grateful that I was a junior and that I will hopefully get the opportunity to have both seasons this next school year.”
“Hopefully” because it’s still up in the air whether volleyball and other fall sports seasons will be held. Decisions on extra-curricular activities will be made after the Minnesota Department of Education’s announcement on whether schools will be re-opened, expected by July 27.
“The team has been discussing the matter on and off,” Crowl said, “but until further notice, we will continue to work towards the assumption that there will be one. I’ve been looking forward to building off of our success last season, and really hope we are able to play.”
Petersen is concerned about not having a normal season. She has heard there might be a season with just a limited number of fans. “But if that is what we have to do in order to play,” she said, “then that is what we are going to do, because we love the game.”
Under current guidelines, the balls are disinfected at the end of each open gym. Players practice in pods of 25 or less to limit intermixing. All equipment is wiped down and sanitized. Players and coaches must use the hand sanitizer when entering and leaving the gym.
All coaches wear masks. It is recommended that players do as well, although most don’t. Screening, including temperature checks, are done before players enter the gym.
