Three Centennial volleyball players were named all-Northwest Suburban Conference — senior libero Mackenzie McDonald and junior hitters Ashley Crowl and Sydney Petersen. Honorable mention went to Jadyn Clarner, junior setter.
Team awards went to McDonald (outstanding player, top defender, best server), Natalie Jones (most improved), Peterson (offensive threat), Clarner (hustle) and Katie Bolkcom (teammate of the year). Annika Beuning, senior hitter, was academic all-state.
Kill leaders were Petersen with 484, Crowl 250 and junior Kailee Sendle 119. McDonald made 456 digs, Sendle 256 and Petersen 260. Clarner delivered 860 assists. Centennial was 23-5 overall and placed second in conference with and 8-1 record.
