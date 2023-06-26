Centennial had four players named to the all-Northwest Suburban Conference team. They are seniors Sean Oslund, Zack Chaffey, and Joaquin Bliss, and junior JJ Bliss. Oslund was named team MVP, Ian Gangle most improved, and Joaquin Bliss most inspirational. The Cougars were 9-1 in conference and 14-4 overall. Oslund was 21-5 and Chaffey 20-8, mostly in singles, and they were state doubles consolation champions. Joaquin and JJ Bliss were 14-3 at 1-doubles.

