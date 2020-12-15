Cougar Strength program giving CHS sports a big lift 

Cougar Strength, a weight-lifting program installed the last two years for athletes at Centennial High School, is making an impact on the field, coaches say, even though it’s not in full force yet due to pandemic limitations.
“We went from 200 kids lifting in the summer to over 400 last summer,” said Mike Diggins Jr., who runs the program along with Dave Poppe, both members of the football coaching staff.
“We have 92 slots for the winter program, and it filled up the first day, and we have a waiting list. That is due to COVID-19 or we could have a lot more.”
Centennial won a weight-lifting competition among seven schools at Chisago Lakes last winter just before the pandemic shut-down of athletics, Diggins said.
Diggins, son of head football coach Mike Diggins, was an avid weight-lifter while playing football for Wisconsin-River Falls. His mentor there, Carmen Pata, helped get Cougar Strength started.
“I went to Carmen and asked how can we make this a priority at a school that’s never had a program,” Diggins said.
Pata, the Director of Athletic Performance at UWRF, created what Diggins called a unique weight room culture. “I have used so many of his teaching tools and I cannot thank him enough for the impact he made on my life.” As a senior, Diggins achieved All-America status for weightlifting, in 2017, awarded by the National Strength & Conditioning Association.
Mike Diggins Sr. said he’s noticed “a huge difference on the field,” for the football Cougars, who’ve gone 8-2 in 2019 and 4-4 in 2020 against a very strong schedule.
“We are smaller than most teams, but because of our strength, we can compete,” the head coach said. “The weight room has also brought our team closer as a ‘family.’ Our kids believe in one another and play harder for each other.”
The full impact won’t be felt until pandemic restrictions are lifted, the younger Diggins said. At this time, the room is limited to 23 athletes. Diggins figures as many as 70 can normally train there comfortably.
After a disappointing 2018 season, the Cougar football staff met and decided they needed to do something different. They agreed that the weight room can be the foundation to the program.
Centennial always had a small weight room but athletes lifted on their own. Some went to personal trainers instead. Diggins, drawing on his UWRF experience, suggested that a comprehensive program include all the Cougar teams.
“Our goal was to unify the program. We’re going to compete in everything we do, and we are going to do it together, under one roof, and no more going to personal trainers. We’re going to do this together and do it a lot cheaper.”
It helps that the school has a “beautiful” new weight room, Diggins said, located in a space connected to the hockey arena that used to be the garage where athletic equipment was stored. After a recent levy, a new space was created for that. The new weight room opened last July.
The average increase in the last two 11-week winter sessions, Diggins said, has been 27 pounds on bench press, 58 pounds on squad and 28 pounds on clean.
Cougar Strength’s mission, he said, is to provide the lowest cost, proven results, and coaches who care about the person and loves Centennial — “Develop the athlete physically, mentally, and emotionally, to help Centennial be more successful.”
The weight room used to be in a small room called The Box. The athletes made the best of it, Diggins said, including doing workouts in the hallway and cafeteria. The weight program always included all the sports, but the football team lifted on its own, Diggins said.
In the new weight room, equipment from the old weight room was augmented with new equipment purchased through the athletic department budget.
The football team and girls basketball team have especially bought in. Jenna Guyer and Jodi Anderson, both of whom have signed with college teams, are “religious” lifters, Diggins said.
For the weight-lifting competitions at Chisago Lakes, the Cougars brought 30 athletes the first year, 2019, not really knowing what they were getting into. “We realized this is a competitive atmosphere and we wanted to win,” Diggins said. They brought 60 athletes to the 2020 competition and won. Lance Liu, Cougar fullback, was the individual champion.
Jamie Sobolik, girls basketball coach, said the weight program is “very beneficial” for his team.
“I noticed last season that our players were in much better shape than prior years,” he said, “and that gave us an advantage at the end of close games, that our players were physically stronger than other teams and able to compete at a high level the entire 36 minutes.”
Getting the ball inside to draw fouls and make free throws late in the game was one noticeable benefit of increased strength. But the biggest impact, he said, is in helping to prevent major injuries.
