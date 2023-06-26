Three Centennial players were named to the all-Northwest Suburban Conference team. They are Celsi Burn, senior outfielder; Lily Gilmore, junior outfielder; and Riley O’Connell, sophomore pitcher.
Named to all-section were Burn, O’Connell and Peyton Corbin, sophomore outfielder.
The Cougars were 14-10 overall, 7-5 in conference, and section runner-up.
Burn hit .414 with two homers, 20 steals, 15 runs and 20 RBI’s. Jordan Lemire, a senior, hit .344 and led with 28 RBI’s. Gilmore hit .298 with 14 runs. O’Connell pitched 120.7 innings with a 9-9 record, 1.39 ERA and 135 strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.