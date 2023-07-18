Ella O’Hearn and Callie Cody, who combined for 353 career goals, head a list of four Centennial players named to the 2023 all-Northwest Suburban team. The Cougars were 11-4 overall and 9-3 in conference, and placed second in Section 7.
O’Hearn racked up 56 goals and 39 assists this year, after tallying 61 goals as a junior, 59 as a sophomore, and 29 in eighth grade. Along with 205 goals, she had 85 assists, for a total of 290 points.
Cody logged 34 goals and 10 assists this year, and totaled 148career goals. She notched 40, 45 and 29 goals in her previous three seasons.
Centennial won 48 of 61 games during the tenure of O’Hearn and Cody. They had no freshman season due to the pandemic.
Also named all-conference were senior defender Elizabeth Clough and junior midfielder Anna Jarpey. Team awards went to Cody (team MVP), O’Hearn (best offensive player), and Clough (best defensive player).
