The Centennial boys and girls lacrosse players are taking the Plunge for Special Olympics MN on Saturday. Their jump time is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. at the Anoka County location, Crooked Lake Beach. The project's slogan is "I'm Freezin' for a Reason." The Cougar lacrosse program is seeking pledges. To contribute, log into: reg.plungemn.org/team/centennialhighschoollacrosse
