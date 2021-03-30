Audrey Noha, Centennial senior gymnast, closed her career at the state Class 2A meet Saturday, placing 16th in uneven bars with a score of 9.200, at Champlin Park.
Noha placed fifth with 8.95 at sectionals to qualify for state where she improved her performance. Also at the section, Noha was eighth all-around with 35.50. Jenna Simso was 18th with 32.650 and seventh-grader Amelya Gannon 20th with 31.825. Ali Border took 12th on beam with 8.725. The Cougars scored 134.80 for fourth place among eight teams.
Noha, a two-time state qualifier, and the other senior captains, Sydney Nelson and McKenna Keen, were role models who “will be greatly missed,” coach Karley Kissick said.
“Audrey has been a huge part of this team for the last three years,” Kissick said. “She has worked hard and dedicated so much time to perfect her routines/form, and it shows. We are hoping she does gymnastics in college so we can keep following her journey.”
