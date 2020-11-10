Khaya Harper of Centennial was named Ms. Soccer for the state last week and made the coaches all state team for the third time.
Harper was a first-team all-state pick and junior defenseman Lauren Ahles was named to the second-team after the Cougars went 13-1 with conference and section championships.
Named all-Northwest Suburban Conference were Harper, Ahles, junior defenseman Allyson Hamski and Sydney Kubes and senior goalie Jenna Lang.
Honorable mentions went to seniors Summer Francis, Morgan O’Hearn, Lindsay Wilson and Sophie Eskierka, and juniors Brooklyn Bordson and McKenna Monson.
Team awards went to Harper (offense), Kubes (defense), Wilson and Hamski (most dedicated), O’Hearn (most improved) and junior Caroline Lauinger (top rookie).
Harper logged 26 goals and 11 assists for 37 points, followed by Ahles (7-13-20), Francis (4-8-12), Bordson (3-5-8) and junior Sarah Striating (6-1-7). Lang compiled a 0.73 goals-against average and .871 save percentage.
