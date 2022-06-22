Five members of the Centennial girls lacrosse team were named All-Northwest Suburban Conference after the Cougars finished 13-3 and placed second in both the conference and Section 7.
They are seniors Neila Haney (midfielder), Sydney Chance Farley (mid/defender) and Olivia Wlaschin (mid/defender); and juniors Callie Cody (attacker) and Ella O’Hearn (attack/defender). Megan Goodreau, senior attacker, got honorable mention.
O’Hearn was named Most Valuable Player and top offensive player, while Wlaschin was named top defensive player and sophomore Maria Waller most improved.
Cougar scoring leaders were O’Hearn (61 goals, 20 assists, 81 points), Haney (42-30-72), Cody (46-12-58), Farley (21-31-52), and Goodreau (19-29-48). Goalkeeper Peyton Brezney had a .506 save percentage.
