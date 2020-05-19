Centennial girls hockey recently held a virtual hockey banquet to honor seniors and team award winners, announced Gary Nelson, assistant coach. The banquet scheduled for March 22 was canceled due to COVID-19.
Allison Pitlick was named Most Valuable Player. The senior forward led the Cougars (12-13) in scoring with 22 goals and eight assists. In her five-year varsity career, she totaled 66 goals and 55 assists.
All-conference picks were Pitlick, senior forward Sydni Griefenhagen, and freshman forward Lauren O’Hara. Honorable mention went to Hannah Thompson, freshman defenseman.
Other team awards went to Pitlick (top offensive player), eighth-grade defenseman Ellie Newpower (most improved), senior defenseman McKenna Gulner (top defensive player), freshman forward Ella O’Hearn (rookie of the year) and Griefenhagen (rink rat).
Named as next year’s captains were sophomore forward Megan Goodeau, junior defenseman Abby Elliot and junior forward Morgan O’Hearn. Goodreau was the second-leading scorer with 13 goals and eight assists.
