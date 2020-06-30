Cougar football helmet popular in national contest

The Centennial Cougars entered their football helmet in the National Helmet Tournament and reached the Elite Eight nationally in the last two weeks.
In voting via twitter, the Cougar helmet won among 64 entrants in Minnesota, then got through three rounds at nationals. In the region finals, Centennial was facing an El Paso, Texas, team.
At that point, the contest was called off because the tournament hosts found “vote tampering issues” among some participants. They apologized to “voters who did so responsibly” and pledged to try it again next year.
The Cougars and their followers had fun with it while it lasted: a chance to compete in something while sports are idled duding the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We were asked to enter a fun helmet competition during the quarantine,” coach Mike Diggins explained. “At first I thought it was a fun idea so why not participate as a program.”
As the contest progressed, Diggins urged fans to cast votes.
“I am now passionate about this,” he tweeted, “because it is displaying the red and white that I have stood by my entire life.”
The 1982 graduate of Centennial added, “We are supporting, passionate and enthusiastic about being a community filled with Cougar pride.”
The helmet logo, a speeding “C,” was designed by the coach’s son, also named Mike Diggins, who serves as defensive coordinator. The logo is used by all Cougar teams, starting last winter, the coach said.
In nationals, there were 67 entrants from 45 states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.